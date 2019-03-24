Visitors to the Waitrose St Ives branch chose to support Pinpoint Cambridgeshire through the store’s green token scheme.

The scheme works by placing a token in one of three local community causes chosen by the branch. The more tokens a cause gets, the bigger the donation it receives.

Sarah Conboy, chief executive of Pinpoint, said: “A huge ‘thanks’ to everyone who chose us as their cause, and to Waitrose for enabling us to raise much needed funds. “Pinpoint Cambridgeshire is thrilled to have benefited from Waitrose’s scheme and we look forward to putting the donation to good use in the near future”.

Pinpoint plan on using the funds to support ongoing work and projects with parent carer volunteers.