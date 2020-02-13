L-R Barry O'Sulliivan (Labour), Phillip Pope (independent), Adam Roberts (The Conservative Party) and Colin Saunderson (Liberal Democrat). L-R Barry O'Sulliivan (Labour), Phillip Pope (independent), Adam Roberts (The Conservative Party) and Colin Saunderson (Liberal Democrat).

Four candidates have put themselves forward in the St Ives by-election for a seat on Huntingdonshire District Council.

The election is being held today (Thursday) and the polling station is at the Burleigh Hill Community Centre. The polls will close at 10pm and the result is expected shortly afterwards.

Candidates include, Barry O'Sullivan (Labour), Phillip Pope (Independent), Adam Roberts (The Conservative Party) and Colin Saunderson (Liberal Democrat).

The election is to replace Jason Ablewhite who resigned from his post as Cambridgeshire's police commissioner on November 11, and stood down from the district council on November 22.

Mr Ablewhite, who was elected to the post of commissioner in May 2016, has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) by the chief executive of the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner. He resigned from his post, triggering a by-election for the ward.