Voters in 28 countries will elect 751 members of the European parliament for a five-year term that starts on 2 July. If Brexit goes ahead before then, British MEPs will not take up their seats.

In the East of England, which includes Huntingdonshire, voters will be given the chance to choose the party they want to represent them in the European Parliament.

Seven MEPS will be selected from the East of England.

The polling stations opened at 7am this morning, and the final vote will be cast at 10pm.

The results will be announced from 10pm UK time on Sunday.

To find out where your nearest polling station is visit the Huntingdonshire District Council website.