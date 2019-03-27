The Huntingdon based construction business that specialises in skip hire, waste management, aggregate and concrete supply, as well as bulk earthworks and demolition services has welcomed applicants in need of financial assistance.

Throughout the year, Mick George Ltd is continuously supporting local communities in which the business operates, providing sponsorship arrangements both financially and practically through its service or product provisions.

Some of its existing sporting sponsorships include Godmanchester FC, St Ives Town FC and St Neots FC Academy, on top of other major grants issued to St Ives Corn

Exchange and Wood Green Animal Shelter for facility improvements.

Additionally, community based support includes funding for Huntingdon Commemoration Hall.

Jon Stump, joint chief executive at Mick George Ltd, said: “Skip of Gold is an initiative which allows us to delve a little deeper to uncover what it is the people of Huntingdon and the surrounding areas are involved in so we can invest our money in projects that will directly benefit.”

To find out who has been nominated and how you can vote, log on to: www.mickgeorge.co.uk/huntsgoldvoting

Voting opens on March 27 and closes on April 23. The winner will be announced on May 1.