As another year draws to an end, albeit again not the year we would all have liked.

I want to take this opportunity to thank all the local volunteers from so many groups that have yet again gone above and beyond to help others in our community. You are what makes Ramsey and our villages what they are.

As the landscape changes on what feels like a daily basis, and as we all carry on doing what we can to see the pandemic behind us, we should all look forward to what the New Year can bring us.

There are many projects coming forward this next year, all of which are very exciting, some that have been worked on for a long time and are really good news for our town, which will be announced over the coming months. Work continues with HDC to promote our High Streets and we look forward to building on what we already have achieved.

All that is left to say is to wish you and yours a very merry and happy Christmas and a healthy and prosperous new year.

Stay safe and well and look out for each other.