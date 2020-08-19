All Saints Church Graveyard in Sawtry has been restored by volunteers PICTURE: Tom Gosling All Saints Church Graveyard in Sawtry has been restored by volunteers PICTURE: Tom Gosling

More than 25 volunteers worked through soaring weather temperatures to restore a church graveyard in Sawtry.

The volunteers organised a ‘socially distance working party’ to revamp All Saints Church and they have also raised £480 in donations for nature reserves and audio benches for the graveyard.

One volunteer, Tom Gosling who helped to transform the graveyard, shared why he decided to get involved, he said: “After many walks within our beautiful village, I went to the graveyard and my heart sank. Through a snowball of circumstances my village graveyard looked uninviting. The people who rest there impacted this earth.”

Tom said it had been an honour to work alongside, hardworking members of the community who had shared his disappointment at the state of the graveyard but also his passion to put things right.

He thanked all the volunteers who gave up their time and said: “In excess of 25 individuals gave up their time, they worked hard in the heat and what an amazing achievement.

“Today is the second time I have walked into that church and I hold no association at present I am an individual with a little bit of spare time that loves his village.

“To all who helped, credit to you, I sincerely hope (regardless of aches, pains, cuts etc) you feel the same satisfaction that I feel.”

The volunteers also enjoyed learning about the history and stories found in the graveyard and they are now looking for creative and innovative ways to share these with as many people as possible.

The volunteers would also like to continue to raise money for the upkeep of the graveyard and would like to raise money to purchase some items, such as fuel for machinery, machine servicing, tree surgeons, tools, stone work and skip hire.

Tom would like to encourage members of the Sawtry community to donate £1, he said: “£1 from everyone would change the future of our church and environment that surrounds it.”

If you would like to make a donation to help further restore All Saints Church, visit their link at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/allsaintsgraveyard.