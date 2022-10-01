A group called Safe Soulmates is looking for volunteers for a group set up to help combat loneliness and social isolation in adults with disabilities.

The organisation needs volunteers in Ely, Cambridge, Peterborough and Huntingdon since expanding its services to cater for 177 soulmates.

Safe Soulmates is a not-for-profit social enterprise that was established to fight loneliness and social isolation by bringing adults with disabilities together to build connections and find friendships in a safe way.

Meet-ups are usually in Cambridge, Ely, Huntingdon and Peterborough, however, the group also offers online and social opportunities for members.

Safe Soulmates offers volunteers free care skills training and experience as a mental health befriender. There is also training for communicating and educating members on online safety.

INFO: If you would like to volunteer, there are more details on the group's Do It website page.