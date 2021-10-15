Published: 8:15 AM October 15, 2021

Volunteers are needed in Huntingdonshire to support the Covid vaccine booster programme. - Credit: Leigh Prather - stock.adobe.com

Volunteers are needed to support the crucial booster phase of the Covid vaccination programme in Huntingdonshire.

Volunteer responders are urgently calling for more steward volunteers in Huntingdonshire to support at local vaccination sites.





There is an increasingly high demand for volunteer help as millions of vital COVID-19 booster jabs are now being delivered to the over 50s and the most vulnerable in communities.

People in Huntingdonshire are being urged to step forward to work alongside local NHS staff to ensure that their communities are vaccinated and safe ahead of winter.

"Steward volunteers support with the efficient and safe movement of patients through vaccination sites, ensuring that social distancing measures are in place and identifying people who require additional support,"said a spokesman for the Royal Voluntary Service.

"They ease pressures on hard working clinical staff and are set to be a valuable asset to the NHS as the change of seasons brings the additional difficulties of flu this winter."

The following sites are just some of the sites looking for steward volunteers in the local area: the Oak Tree Centre, in St Ives, and The Eatons Community Centre, in St Neots.

Anyone interested should go to: www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to sign up as a Steward Volunteer.

There are lots of shifts to be filled in Huntingdonshire and as shifts are flexible, and booked via the GoodSAM mobile phone app, volunteers have the flexibility to choose their shifts.

Expenses are covered and experience or qualifications are required and a full briefing is provided on site.

Sam Ward, director of services/deputy chief executive of the Royal Voluntary Service, said: “The extraordinary support of volunteers has already helped the NHS to deliver vaccinations to 80 per cent of adults, but the job is not done yet and the fight against COVID is not over.

"Any time you can offer as a Steward Volunteer will ease pressures on your local NHS staff and will make an invaluable difference to the vaccine rollout in Huntingdonshire. Join us and together we can get the jabs done and save lives this winter.”

The NHS Steward Volunteers Volunteer Responders programme was set up by the NHS and is delivered by Royal Voluntary Service and GOODSAM.



