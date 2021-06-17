News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Hundreds of volunteers collected litter for event

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:07 AM June 17, 2021   
Volunteers in Offord took part in a litter picking event around the village.

Volunteers in Offord took part in a litter picking event around the village. - Credit: HDC

Hundreds of volunteers from across Huntingdonshire collected huge amounts of litter in May and June as part of the Great British Spring Clean event.

This years’ event, organised nationally by Keep Britain Tidy, saw 27 litter picks over a three-week event period.

Locally, events were organised by Huntingdonshire District Council, which saw 532 volunteers taking part. 

Year 5 pupils at Middlefield Primary School, in Eynesbury, St Neots, took part in a litter pick at Pocket Park.

Year 5 pupils at Middlefield Primary School took part in a litter pick.

Year 5 pupils at Middlefield Primary School in St Neots took part in a litter pick. - Credit: MIDDLEFIELD

"The children were very keen to take their enthusiasm for caring for the environment beyond the school gates," said a spokesperson for the school."

Middlefield pupils collected litter from Pocket Park.

Middlefield pupils collected litter from Pocket Park. - Credit: HDC

The postponement of the 2020 Great British Spring Clean event resulted in it being rescheduled to September 2020, when HDC hosted seven litter picks.

Since then, communities have been working hard to establish more formal and efficient communication methods for organising local litter picks, many of which have formed local groups that can be found on social media.

Litter pickers on the waterways. 

Litter pickers on the waterways. - Credit: HDC

Executive councillor for operations and environment, Cllr Marge Beuttell, said: "It is wonderful to see so many people get out and help to make a real environmental impact.

"This once again demonstrates the real pride our residents have for their district and the resilience of the communities that we live in. It is also extremely positive that we are able to engage with so many groups and individuals, not just in their successful involvement in the Great British Spring Clean, but to also provide ongoing support when litter picking throughout the year.”

This year has also seen the expansion of HDC's Grab ‘n’ Go litter picks initiative, which was located at Hinchingbrooke Country Park and Priory Park in St Neots.

Grab and Go litter equipment is available at Priory Park.

Grab and Go litter equipment is available at Priory Park. - Credit: HDC

Flexible litter picking in an informal style allows more people to get involved at a time that suits them and try something new while visiting the site.

HDC says the success and dedication of these volunteers has been celebrated through its Love Huntingdonshire social media pages, which is attempting to inspire people to care for their neighbourhoods and support the Great British Spring Clean too.

If you would like to find out more about how to organise your own litter pick (individual or groups welcome), or need information on litter picking group near you, contact HDC at: litterminimisation@huntingdonshire.gov.uk





