News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Charity shoeboxes head for Africa with Claire's help

person

Julian Makey

Published: 8:41 AM December 22, 2021
Volunteer day at Christmas charity

Claire helps process Christmas shoeboxes for youngsters in Liberia - Credit: Archant

Preparing shoeboxes which will bring some Christmas cheer to youngsters in Liberia was all in a day's work for volunteer Claire Alcock.

Claire,  group recruitment manager for the Hunts Post's parent Archant, used her volunteering day off to join the Operation Christmas Child regional processing centre at St Neots where she helped prepare the boxes for their journey to West Africa.

She said: "I had a brilliant day. St Neots is one of seven processing centres in the country and has 12,000 shoe boxes waiting to be processed with more being delivered this week. 

"The shoe boxes are on their way to Liberia and are just some of of the 400,000 boxes that the UK will send across Europe and West Africa this year.  Ten million boxes are sent world wide and whilst I was processing in St Neots pictures came from the processing centre in South Korea."

Claire said: "Children that receive the boxes will only ever get one in their lifetime the chance for gifts that mean the world to them. So it’s important the boxes contain the right things for their age group and that the items are new or in immaculate condition.

"There are rules around what can and can’t go to Liberia and we had to remove soap from every box as otherwise there is heavy customs duty to pay on entry to Liberia. "

She said the charity needed volunteers all over the country, including the St Neots centre in the old Poundstretcher store, with spots available during the day and helpers could register with the charity in advance or just call in. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police hunt suspect following burglary and assault
  2. 2 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
  3. 3 Suspected drink and drug driver in 'serious condition' after Warboys crash
  1. 4 Cathedral pulls the plug on showpiece carol concert
  2. 5 MP Jonathan Djanogly talks about his decision to vote against Covid passport rules
  3. 6 How is Omicron affecting your Christmas plans? Take our survey
  4. 7 How Huntingdonshire fought back after floods hit last Christmas
  5. 8 'Use caution': PM rules out any immediate new restrictions
  6. 9 ATM found in the back of pick-up truck in Upwood after theft in Warboys
  7. 10 Chancellor sets out £1bn fund for Covid-hit businesses

Information is available from https://www.samaritans-purse.org.uk/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/seasonal-processing/?fbclid=IwAR1aouIbrnEz3uXaufaw8ic7UUH8Hba66LHJ_HBNP5J8u2lzOUu2LJWir0M

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Goldstraw business is now on St Neots High Street.

Traumatic impact of armed robbery on St Neots jewellers

Julian Makey

person
Teddie Mitchell died on November 11 2019 after being in intensive care for 11 days.

Death of 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell to feature in two-part 24 hours in...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
The body of Andrew Smith was found at his home in Beauvale Gardens, Gunthorpe, at about 3am on Monday (December 13).

Cambs Live News

Woman charged with murder after man dies from strangulation

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today in

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Child in court after stabbing 16-year-old

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon