In St Neots, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the war memorial at St Mary’s Church and the town’s deputy mayor Rob Simonis and other councillors paid their respects.

In Huntingdon, bells rang at All Saints Church and a piper led the town’s mayor, Cllr Steve McAdam, to the Thinking Soldier monument on the Market Square where he laid a wreath. A two-minute silence was held and the last post played.

Cambridgeshire’s Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Colonel Mark Knight, also attended the event. Wreaths were placed by Huntingdonshire District Council chairman Cllr John Davies, and warrant officer Simon Hopkins on behalf of RAF Wyton. The event was attended by flag bearers from the Huntingdon Branch of the Royal British Legion and The Huntingdon Branch of the Royal Air Force Association, along with councillors, civic dignitaries and other invited guests.

Cllr McAdam said: “It was a great honour to place the wreath on behalf of the people of Huntingdon. We must never forget the great sacrifice paid by those who fought, suffered and died against the brutal barbarity of a determined enemy in the Far East.”

