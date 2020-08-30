A nursery in St Neots has reopened its doors again for the first-time since lockdown restrictions were put in place.

Busy Bees, on Marlborough Road, held an open day on August 24 to allow parents to view the facilities.

Visitors were able to explore the indoor and outdoor learning environments.

Frances Ugarte, centre director at the nursery, said: “The last few months have really shown the importance of friendship and community spirit, and we are thrilled to be bringing people together once again as we emerge from these very challenging times.

“With our first open day in months, we were excited to celebrate the community spirit of our area and welcome back some familiar faces, while showcasing all the wonderful things we’ve been up to here.

“We can’t wait to welcome the people of St Neots – it’s great to be open again.”