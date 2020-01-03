Around one third of the hospital's wards now contain patients with flu or other respiratory viruses.

Parents and carers of children under 12 are being strongly advised not to bring children to the hospital to visit friends and relatives. Those who do come to the hospital will only be admitted onto wards at the discretion of the ward manager.

If you are unwell and require medical advice, the advice is to contact NHS 111 and only attend the hospital if advised or if it is an emergency.

Strict infection control processes are in place to stop the spread of this highly contagious virus and to keep patients safe.

Dr Ashley Shaw, medical director at CUH, said: "We are seeing a huge rise in the number of patients who have flu or other respiratory viruses. While we have strict infection control processes in place we really need the public to help us too. Please think twice before visiting the hospital and only come if it is absolutely necessary."