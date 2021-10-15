News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Visiting restrictions at Hinchingbrooke Hospital partially lifted

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:02 PM October 15, 2021   
Hinchingbrooke Hospital has partially lifted its visiting restrictions.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital has partially lifted its visiting restrictions. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Visiting restrictions at all of the hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust have been partially lifted. 

Jo Bennis, chief nurse for the Trust, said: “After careful consideration we have made the decision to reintroduce visiting in a controlled way which allows us to continue reviewing the Coronavirus infection prevalence both within our hospitals and in the local communities we serve.

“We are still practicing two metre social distancing, mandatory mask wearing and thorough hand hygiene. We would also encourage any visitors to participate in the twice weekly lateral flow testing that is available through the NHS website."

The Trust says are some departments and wards in hospitals that will not be able to accommodate visitors.

"This has been challenging at times, but our staff are working really hard to support the patients in these areas as much as possible using our Letters to Loved Ones initiative and by using the iPad facilities that are available across our wards," explained Jo.


Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People in Huntingdonshire reporting 'plague of flies'. 

Cambs Live

'Plague' of flies in Huntingdonshire villages

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Moser was sentenced to two years and four months behind bars.

Cambs Live

Axe-wielding burglar smashed way into St Neots house

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Haider Ali, 23, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court, on October 7, to 11 months in prison. 

Huntingdon drug dealer caught with cannabis

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Driver's mishap at the A1 Black Cat roundabout 

Cambs Live

Motorist comes to grief on A1 Black Cat roundabout  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon