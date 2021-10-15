Published: 2:02 PM October 15, 2021

Visiting restrictions at all of the hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust have been partially lifted.

Jo Bennis, chief nurse for the Trust, said: “After careful consideration we have made the decision to reintroduce visiting in a controlled way which allows us to continue reviewing the Coronavirus infection prevalence both within our hospitals and in the local communities we serve.

“We are still practicing two metre social distancing, mandatory mask wearing and thorough hand hygiene. We would also encourage any visitors to participate in the twice weekly lateral flow testing that is available through the NHS website."

The Trust says are some departments and wards in hospitals that will not be able to accommodate visitors.

"This has been challenging at times, but our staff are working really hard to support the patients in these areas as much as possible using our Letters to Loved Ones initiative and by using the iPad facilities that are available across our wards," explained Jo.



