Visiting restrictions remain in place at Hinchingbrooke Hopsital as lockdown ends

Clare Butler

Clare Butler

Published: 7:00 AM December 3, 2020    Updated: 6:27 AM December 10, 2020
Hinchingbrooke Hospital. Picture: Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Hinchingbrooke Hospital. Picture: Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Visiting restrictions at Hinchingbrooke Hospital will remain in place after the second lockdown ends.

This means that visiting patients on wards is still not permitted at the moment, and people should attend outpatient appointments on their own, wherever possible.

This is to ensure people only come to our hospitals if absolutely necessary in order to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Kanchan Rege, chief medical officer for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are still seeing an increase in the number of patients with coronavirus needing hospital care, despite the lockdown being in place.

“While for many a more normal way of life can be resumed after December 2, we need to continue with our restrictions for visitors on all our hospital sites.

“We can appreciate how hard it is to stay in hospital without seeing your loved ones, but we have put measures in place to help people stay connected through emails, Skype or FaceTime in the hope we can make it easier.

“The full details of our visiting restrictions and the exceptions in place, such as for maternity, paediatrics, end of life care and for patients with special needs, are available on our website and social media channels.”

