The prime minister said the latest measures could last up to six months during a statement at the House of Commons on Tuesday.

He warned that the government must “act now to avoid still graver consequences later on”.

The new restrictions are:

• A maximum of 15 people are now able to attend a wedding.

• Pubs, restaurants and bars must close at 10pm and have table service only from Thursday.

• Takeaways must also close at 10pm, although there is no time restriction for deliveries.

• Face coverings must be worn by retail staff, taxi and private hire vehicles and staff and customers in indoor hospitality except when seated at a table to eat or drink.

• People who can work from home should do so.

• The rule of six has been extended to include indoor team sport.

• Large sporting events, exhibitions and business conferences will not reopen from October 1.

Stricter penalties have also been introduced.

Failure to wear a face covering or breaking the rule of six has doubled to a £200 fine for the first offence.

Covid-secure guidelines will become legal obligations in the retail, leisure, tourism and other sectors.