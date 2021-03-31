News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
St Neots' teen takes on 144 mile charity run to favourite football club

Clare Butler

Published: 7:00 AM March 31, 2021   
Billy Fawcett is virtually running to Bradford City FC to raise money for charity.

Billy Fawcett is virtually running to Bradford City FC to raise money for charity. - Credit: Family

A sporty teenager from St Neots will virtually run 144 miles to his favourite football club after his grandad was diagnosed with cancer. 

BIlly Fawcett knew he wanted to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK when his grandad John started treatment for the condition. 

The 14-year-old, who is often spotted out and about in the town, has already started his first leg of the challenge from St Neots Town FC to Bradford City AFC.

Virtually, he will aim to compete the 144-mile trek to Valley Parade in Bradford that is home to the club he supports alongside his dad. 

Mum Ingrid said: “Billy is running in the local area and is often seen running around St Neots, he likes to run around Riverside Park and over Willow Bridge.  

“He is just over one third of the way there and has already raised more than £1,100.  

“He is raising money as my dad has recently started treatment for prostate cancer and he wanted to do something to help raise money and awareness.  

To donate to Billy’s campaign visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/billy-fawcett?fbclid=IwAR3j3wDDiQZfl9SvufLPx4u7kOenKSZu280X7HRH5y_WyNba-yitD2aTnk0 

