Outdoor swimming pools in England and cricket can also return this weekend.

Outdoor arts performances - including theatres, opera, dance and music - will also be able to resume from July 11, although audience numbers will be restricted and will be subject to social distancing rules.

Oliver Dowden said a change in planning rules will also mean theatres, concert halls and live music venues will be protected from demolition or change of use by developers, stopping those that have been made temporarily vacant during lockdown disappearing altogether.

Beauticians, tattooists and tanning salons can also reopen from Monday.

Mr Dowden told the Downing Street press conference: “Having allowed hairdressers to reopen, beauticians, tattooists, spas, tanning salons and other close contact services can now do the same, I’m pleased to say, from Monday.

“Of course that will be subject to some restrictions on particularly high-risk services.”

The 1Life gym at Wyboston has said it is undertanking a final review of the requirements to ensure it is fully compliant with the regulations.

In a statement, the company said: “We are delighted to have received approval from the government for gyms and leisure centres to re-open from July 25th. The past few months have meant that we have had to close our facilities, but we have been committed to the cause of complying with government instructions to remain closed and aid the fight in reducing the spread of COVID19.

“We will be in touch with a further update in the coming days, confirming the timings, operational, membership and opening processes for your centres re-opening.”

One Leisure Huntingdon posted on their social media that they were working with groups in the industry to re-open safely.

A tweet read: “We have been extremely busy working behind the scenes with industry bodies, including Sport England and UK Active, to prepare our centres for reopening and provide our customers with a safe and hygienic facilities.

“We will now keenly await the detailed guidelines from Government to put the final measures in place to allow for safe opening.”

It is expected that gyms across the country will be limiting the number of members in certain areas and will install hand sanitiser stations.

Cuts to the number of people in classes have been made to allow for social distancing and equipment will be sanitised after every class. Additional spaces will also be set up for people to workout.”