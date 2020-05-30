Tranquil St Ives garden can be visited on virtual tour in aid of nursing charities (Video)

This stunning haven of leafy tranquillity in St Ives can be visited virtually. Picture: JULIE PEPPER/NGS This stunning haven of leafy tranquillity in St Ives can be visited virtually. Picture: JULIE PEPPER/NGS

The garden of Julie Pepper, in Houghton Road, was due to open in May as part of the National Garden Scheme - but the annual event was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Julie decided to create a virtual tour for people to enjoy and still raise funds for the nationwide ’Save our Nurses’ campaign.

Julie’s love for acers began with a birthday present from a close friend.

The one she was gifted was small, misshapen and in need of some TLC.

There was no stopping her growing passion when she soon realised there were many other colours and sizes to compliment the one she had.

“My heart swells at the very sight of most of them,” she said.

“But I must say, my favourite is the one that my daughter bought me when she got her first job and was earning money.

“She and the acer were very poorly at the same time a few years ago.

“Both have recovered and are now thriving. So that one brings a lump to my throat.”

Julie’s tour was particularly beautiful and selected as one of the few gardens to be shown on the national website.

She continued: “What I have found overwhelmingly rewarding is the response from visitors to the ‘feel’ of the garden.

“It’s the look on people’s faces as they stroll around and explore; the almost sense of relief to just sit, relax and soak it all up.

“I have been very moved to watch the beneficial effect of this process, especially when you get to know individual’s health and life situations.

“It is priceless and well worth all the hard work.”

The National Garden Scheme is one of the largest funders of MacMillan Nurses and Marie Curie Cancer Care, as well as supporting many other nursing and caring charities.

The scheme was founded in 1927 and has raised a more than £58 million for these causes to date.

For more information visit: https://ngs.org.uk/who-we-are/beneficiaries/

