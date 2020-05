Jewellery and a bag were fished out of a river in Earith which could be related to a burglary. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Jewellery and a bag were fished out of a river in Earith which could be related to a burglary. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

The items were handed in yesterday (May 18).

They include a bag, gold-plated earrings, bracelets and badges.

If anyone recognises something they should get in touch with police via 101 or at https://cambs.police.uk/report/Report quoting incident 262 of May 18.

