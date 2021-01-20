Published: 9:00 AM January 20, 2021

Villagers call for action after 'worst floods in years' in Broughton. - Credit: Roger Clark

Villagers who were flooded twice in less than a month are calling on officials to take action after vehicles and homes were ruined.

Around 15 homes in Broughton were submerged in water when torrential rain hit the region on Christmas Eve and just last week.

Roger Clark, who sits on the parish council, took a photograph of a car that had to be rescued from the murky flood water in Causeway Road.

Mr Clark, who has lived in the village for more than 20 years, said no preventative measures have been put in place since the issues were discussed with environment and county council chiefs in 2014.

“We need to work together to do something to sort this out,” he said.

“In the past we’ve seen neighbours' cars be lifted off the driveways, and even a van floated down the road, yet when it catches us off guard that’s when it can be disastrous.

“In a report from around seven years ago it was said that any ditches should dredged and I think that it’s clear now that something should be done.

“I know someone who has lived in the village for 54 years and they said they have never seen it this bad; it was the worst flooding in years.”

When floods hit the region on Christmas Eve, many families were left without a place to stay and plans were ruined.

Mr Clark continued: “On Christmas Eve you could see the flow coming down the road like a wave.

“Five cars were flooded and four were written off.

“The BMW pictured was travelling through the village when it got stranded.

“The water was up to the wing mirrors only a few hours later.”

Cambridgeshire County Council said that they received 450 reports of flooding to land and property after three times the monthly average of rain fell for December.

A spokesperson said: “It is an unprecedented volume of incidents for the council to investigate and clearly shows the scale of the impacts of this storm.

“As an authority we prioritise the protection of life and critical infrastructure, following which we enter an investigation phase.

“As part of our investigations we coordinate closely with other risk management authorities including the Environment Agency and district councils and this work has already commenced for the December flooding.

“Subsequently, where our investigations identify locations where improvements are possible with respect to maintenance of ditches and watercourses, we will also work with landowners and residents to make improvements to assist with reducing future flooding.”

The Environment Agency said they were working with flooded communities to identify what actions need to be taken to help them “become more resilient”.

“Flooding has a devastating impact on people’s lives," a statement read.

"We know the devastating impact flooding can have, which is why protecting people continues to be our top priority.

“After any flooding event we carry out comprehensive inspections of our flood defence structures.

"The results are used to plan our maintenance as well as the more immediate repairs that might be needed.

"Targeted de-silting forms part of our maintenance approach where it is effective in reducing risk.”

For more information visit: https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency on Twitter for the latest flood updates.