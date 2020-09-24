Villagers left without water supply due to burst mains pipe in Great Paxton. Picture: DAVID LLOYD Villagers left without water supply due to burst mains pipe in Great Paxton. Picture: DAVID LLOYD

The incident happened in Great Paxton on Saturday afternoon (September 19).

Engineers worked through the night to repair the pipe – which was next to a gas pipe.

Resident David Lloyd, said: “The situation became a little delicate as the pipe in question ran adjacent to a main gas pipe and the gas services emergency team were called to the incident as a safety precaution.

“They turned the gas supply off throughout the repair.

“The fracture had sufficient force as it gushed out of a water board access cover lifting it off of its seating.”

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “There was a brief interruption to supply for a number of properties in the local area.

“We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused, and we would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience while we completed these vital repairs.”