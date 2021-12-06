News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Villagers urged to help dress Christmas tree

person

Julian Makey

Published: 7:00 PM December 6, 2021
Christmas decorations for Little Paxton holly tree

Villagers at Little Paxton have been invited to add decorations to the Christmas holly tree - Credit: Little Paxton Parish council

People living in Little Paxton have been invited to play a part in decorating the village's Christmas tree.

Holly has long been a a traditional decoration for the Christmas season but instead of using branches or making wreaths from it to add cheer to festivities, Little Paxton has gone a step further by having an entire holly tree stand in for the usual fir.

The holly tree, at the community garden in Gordon Road, is used as the village Christmas tree and the Parish Council has decorated it with lights.

Now the parish council is asking residents to help decorate the tree by adding a Christmas decoration to the display.

Parish clerk Jenny Gellatly said: "There is no ivy but there is a basket of lots of sparkly Christmas baubles next to the tree.

"If you are walking near the community garden, please add a decoration to the holly tree or bring your own decoration from home."

Most Read

  1. 1 Mother pays tribute to “much-loved” son who died near Fen Drayton
  2. 2 Karl Brockett writes about the history of St Ives
  3. 3 'He is our hero' - D-day veteran Wilf, 102, gets surprise visit
  1. 4 One arrest and cars seized on busy day for cops
  2. 5 Cambridgeshire's Enhanced Area Status extended amid Covid surge in schools
  3. 6 Man who died in St Neots crash is named
  4. 7 House fire that killed two children will not have further electrical checks
  5. 8 Robber attempts to steal scratch card and alcohol from convenience store
  6. 9 Huge spike in safety complaints due to 'bedroom sellers' during pandemic
  7. 10 Huntingdon town mayor supports launch of The Eclettica
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An air ambulance is attending an incident in St Ives

Cambs Live News

Air Ambulance is called to serious crash on London Road in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A man has died following a collision on the B645 near Great Staughton yesterday November 28.

Cambs Live News

Young man dies on B645 near St Neots following a head-on crash

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
An individual in Cambridgeshire has been diagnosed with the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
A 76-year-old has died in a crash on London Road yesterday November 30

Cambs Live News

Woman dies in crash on London Road in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon