Villagers urged to help dress Christmas tree
- Credit: Little Paxton Parish council
People living in Little Paxton have been invited to play a part in decorating the village's Christmas tree.
Holly has long been a a traditional decoration for the Christmas season but instead of using branches or making wreaths from it to add cheer to festivities, Little Paxton has gone a step further by having an entire holly tree stand in for the usual fir.
The holly tree, at the community garden in Gordon Road, is used as the village Christmas tree and the Parish Council has decorated it with lights.
Now the parish council is asking residents to help decorate the tree by adding a Christmas decoration to the display.
Parish clerk Jenny Gellatly said: "There is no ivy but there is a basket of lots of sparkly Christmas baubles next to the tree.
"If you are walking near the community garden, please add a decoration to the holly tree or bring your own decoration from home."
