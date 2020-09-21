Hemingford Abbots Villager finds bomb in back garden PICTURE: Archant Hemingford Abbots Villager finds bomb in back garden PICTURE: Archant

A Hemingford Abbots’ resident has spoken of his shock after a WWII bomb was dug up in his garden while he was working from home.

Niels Payne, 51, was alerted by workmen this morning (September 21) by a tap on the window to say they had found “something suspicious”.

Residents were told to evacuate their homes and stand 50 metres away.

Niels said: “Grounds Maintenance contractors turned up this morning do some work for us in our back garden at 8.30am.

“They had only been working an hour with a digger, when I got a tap on the window and they said you won’t believe what we have just found.

“They had found something suspicious and we then called the police and they came over to have a look and then they immediately called the Explosive Ordnance Company (EOD) team to come and have a look at it.

“We were evacuated from our home at 9.30am this morning and our neighbours were too.

“We have to stand 50 metres away from the house.”

A police spokesman said: “Police are currently at a property in High street, Hemingford Abbots, following reports workmen in the area have found an unexploded bomb.

“A cordon has been put in place as a precaution.

“(EOD) have been called to safely dispose of it.”