Little Paxton joins the Queen's Green Canopy initiative by planting an oak - Credit: Little Paxton Parish Council

Future generations should find Little Paxton to be a greener place after the community joined a national tree-planting scheme to help mark the Queen's platinum jubilee next year.

The parish council has started planting trees as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative and more are to come.

An oak tree started the ball rolling when it was put in at Gatekeeper Close, Samuel Jones Crescent, with the help of local school children and parents, and a further two oaks were planted at the QEII Playing Field by the 1st Little Paxton Beavers.

Cllr Jean Matheson said: "The Parish Council is supportive of the Queen’s Green Canopy and plans to plant more trees in the village during the next twelve months. It is lovely to see the children’s enthusiasm with the tree planting."

The council said the oak trees were sourced locally and would provide a legacy for future generations.

The Green Canopy initiative will see organisations from across the country plant trees.