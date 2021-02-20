Published: 11:30 AM February 20, 2021

The quiet little village of Somersham, holds a Tescos Express, two pubs, a florists, a café, a school, a church and quite a few takeaways.

Resident Amanda Ritchie said: “I would describe the village as a quiet village where everybody has a sense of community spirit.

“People have not hesitated to rally round to help one another in the pandemic, especially when elderly people needed help.”

Cole and Day, the petrol station in the village has been established for 30 years from December 2021.

Owner William Day said: “It is a pleasant place to work and we get a steady flow of customers come through the door.”

His son, Andrew Day has been working at Cole and Day for 20 years, he said: “I enjoy working here, it’s very much a family run business, we run a petrol station, a workshop, and a garage.”

The village holds two pubs the Rose and Crown and the Windmill.

The Tescos Express in Somersham is the go-to convivence store, back in April 2020, a dedicated shop manager James Seamark was making sure isolating residents “stay strong” by delivering essentials to their homes.

James encouraged residents to get in touch with him directly after describing the panic buying of recent weeks as “crazy”.

James said: “There are people in the village who are self-isolating and we are home delivering to them and making sure they don’t have to make any unnecessary trips."

Village Notes: Somersham Nature Reserve

Somersham's Nature Reserve is a wonderful example of how nature reclaims places if they are left alone. The site is locaed on part of the old railway line.

The nature reserve is 12 hectares, and is home to a wide variety of wildlife and includes areas of woodland, grassland and wildflower meadows, a lake and wet woodland. The disused railway line is designated as a County Wildlife Site to recognise the importance of its neutral grassland within the county.

The site is jointly owned by Cambridgeshire County Council and Somersham Parish Council and is managed by the Somersham Nature Reserve Friends Group.

It is home to a wide variety of wildlife, which can be seen throughout the year.

Village Notes 2: Rollins Farm

Rollins Farm in Somersham, has been run by the Brown family for nearly 38 years.

The three generations of Browns all help in the smooth running of the family business.

They pride themselves on their friendly, personal, knowledgeable service.

The farm has a country store which provides a large selection of dog, horse, poultry, waterfowl, wild animal and small animal products, including bedding, supplements, toys and tools.

Owner Roy Brown said: Because of the pandemic sadly we can’t let people into the farm shop at the moment but we are still serving customers at the door and over the telephone."

“We want to thank everyone for their co-operation, during these tricky times.”