Read about the history of Ellington

Published: 11:00 AM August 29, 2021

Sandwiched between Spaldwick and Grafham, close to the A14 Huntingdon-Thrapston trunk road, Ellington is a small, rural parish that is home to more than 500 residents.

It includes the hamlet of Ellington Thorpe, which used to be known as Sibthorpe. The parish gives its name to a small river south of which it stands and surrounds the site of a demolished manor house.

It contains a number of 17th century cottages, including the Old Mermaid Inn and All Saints Church. The church features a chancel arch, with carved timberwork supported by figures of angels.

History monument that stands in Ellington church grounds - Credit: Archant

Villagers are lucky to have the walks, views, wildlife and facilities of Grafham Water on their doorstep, as well as its own local amenities, including the aforementioned Mermaid pub – the name deriving from a particular type of timber used for the skeleton of the building during construction and still visible from the bar and dining areas.

With a playing field that is home to football pitches, tennis courts and play equipment, residents are able to keep fit, while they’re many active clubs, societies and regular events based in the village to create a vibrant social hub.

One of the showpiece events is June’s annual gala; Gala Day boasts stalls, entertainment, games, fancy-dress event for children and a picnic in the park. Live music also plays into the evening, giving residents of all ages the chance to get up and show-off their dance moves.

Boules and pétanque competitions are played on the village green on the Friday evening of the Gala weekend and a sports day takes place on the Sunday, not to mention a car treasure hunt and clay pigeon competition.

If competitive sport isn’t for visitors, perhaps a flower festival held at the church will take their fancy.

Also with Ellington used to stand a Windmill and in 1936 this was removed and rebuilt and moved to Madingley near to Cambridge Crematorium.

The inscription inside the Mill "Walter Ambrose Harding of Madingley Hall" caused this Windmill to be brought from Ellington in Huntingdonshire and to be rebuilt here on the site of the old mill which fell down in July 1909.