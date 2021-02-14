Published: 11:00 AM February 14, 2021 Updated: 2:31 PM February 14, 2021

Bury lies approximately seven miles north/north east of Huntingdon and is close to Ramsey and St Ives. It has a population of 1,838.

Its history is tangled up with the once-powerful Ramsey Abbey and for a time was in the hands of the Cromwell family.

Some time before 1178, when Pope Alexander granted a confirmation to Ramsey Abbey, Bury had become the head of this holding, and Wistow and Raveley were berewicks to it.

Shortly after this date, at all events before 1252, Bury, Wistow and Raveley had become separate manors. Bury and Hepmangrove, under the name of Bury cum Hepmangrove, appear to have been united for certain purposes before the dissolution of Ramsey.

Bury is now a single village where a number of half-timbered, thatched and tiled properties dating back to the 17th Century still survive.

Bury has another claim to fame in that the Great Britain Bandy Federation had a base there - it has nothing to do with being bow-legged and was, in fact, named after the ice-skating sport.

At the southern end of the village is Bury Hall, a brick house with a slate roof, built by Abraham Staffurth around 1860.

To the east of the village church is the rectory built by Lady Olivia Bernard Sparrow in 1845 and conveyed to the living in 1850. Opposite the church is the old Manor House of Bury, a late 16th-century half-timber building with tiled roof, which is now divided into two tenements.

The land falls somewhat steeply here to the brook, known as High Lode; the former ancient stone bridge of one arch which crossed it was replaced in 1925 by the present wider bridge.

On the north side of the road is the old parish school built by Lady Olivia Bernard Sparrow in or about 1845 and handed over to the rector and churchwardens in 1878 by the Duke of Manchester. Further along the road towards Ramsey is a 17th-century timber-framed house with diagonal chimney shafts.

A little way down the road to Upwood is the Green Dragon, formerly a public house (now a private residence), behind which in a little field the church of Hepmangrove is said to have stood, but no remains of it exist above ground.

Further north along the road are the Britannia Iron Works, formerly the type foundry of Messrs. Hughes and Kimber but now disused.

Thanks go to the Bury Village website page at: www.buryvillage.co.uk.












