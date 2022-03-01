Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Vigil in St Neots to show support for people of Ukraine

Debbie Davies

Published: 8:46 PM March 1, 2022
Christine Green with Cllr Ferguson and others at the vigil on St Neots Market Square.

Christine Green with Cllr Ferguson and others at the vigil on St Neots Market Square. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Around 100 people attended a vigil on St Neots Market Square tonight (Tuesday) to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

People gathered to light candles and stand in prayer to recognise the worsening situation in the country as Russian forces move ever closer. 

Neal Roberts waving a home-made Ukrainian flag on St Neots Market Square.

Neal Roberts waving a home-made Ukrainian flag. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Organiser Christine Green said she and others had become aware of a growing fear and anxiety in the town, as well as compassion for the Ukrainian and also the Russian people, some of whom are standing up in protest against Putin.

"There was a build up of strong feeling,  people were fearful but there was also a growing feeling that people wanted to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian, and the Russian people.

"I spoke to the mayor, Stephen Ferguson and the Revd Paul Hutchinson and we decided to organise the vigil."

Cllr Ferguson said: "The three of spoke on Sunday and we knew we had to do something. We had to show that St Neots is a caring and compassionate community. We wanted to show our support for everyone affected by this horrible situation in Ukraine. I am really proud of all the people who turned out tonight."

People gathered on St Neots Market Square to stand in solidarity with the Ukraine.

People gathered on St Neots Market Square to stand in solidarity with the Ukraine. - Credit: HUNTS POST




