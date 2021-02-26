St Ives murder: victim named

Updated

Published: 11:18 AM February 26, 2021

Detectives investigating the death of a woman in St Ives have named the victim.

Police were called at 7.30am on Monday (22 February) with reports of a sudden death at an address in St Ives.

Although the victim has not yet been formally identified, police believe it to be Wieslawa Mierzejewska, 59, of Norris Road, St Ives.

A post-mortem was inconclusive and we are awaiting the results of further tests.

Ernest Grusza, 40, of Norris Road, St Ives, has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded and is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on March 26.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or via web-chat quoting incident 47 of 22 February. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.