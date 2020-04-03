The incident happened in the Whaddons yesterday (April 2) when the worker asked someone to move on.

A spokesperson from HDC said: “Please respect workers who are just trying to do their job and keep people safe.

“Unfortunately, today a member of staff was met with verbal abuse when asking someone to move on.”

It comes as play areas across the district are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cambridgeshire police said it was “very disappointing” to hear that their council colleague was met with verbal abuse.

A post on social media read: “The advice from the government not to use children’s play equipment is in place to keep everyone safe.

“Further information about the advice can be found at www.gov.uk/government/publications/full-guidance-on-staying-at-home-and-away-from-others.