Video

Published: 2:00 PM April 20, 2021

Former TV ventriloquist John Bouchier is now enjoying his retirement at Moorhouse Lodge in Huntingdon. - Credit: Churchill Retirement Living

TV ventriloquist John Bouchier – who worked alongside Ken Dodd and Morecambe and Wise – is sharing video highlights of his career after retiring in Huntingdon.

The professional ventriloquist had a career spanning more than six decades including a season at the London Palladium.

John Bouchier in a promotional shot from his ventriloquist career. - Credit: John Bouchier

John appeared on the bill at top theatres across the UK and starred with the likes of comedians Bob Monkhouse, Larry Grayson and Harry Secombe.

In recent months John and his wife Lynn decided to downsize and de-clutter by moving into a one-bedroom apartment at Churchill Retirement Living’s Moorhouse Lodge.

It means that John has had more time to reflect on his life - and has even created a YouTube channel to share some of his amusing anecdotes.

You may also want to watch:

He met his wife Lynn when they were both working on board luxury cruise ships and they spent a lot of their working life at sea.

John met his wife Lynn when they were both working on board luxury cruise ships. - Credit: Churchill Retirement Living

Lynn was a professional Latin American dancer, a former British and international champion.

John said: “Living at Moorhouse Lodge reminds us of living in a community at sea as there is always someone to pass the time of day with or share a lovely coffee in the owners’ lounge.

“I’ve given a talk about my life and career, and we have had cheese and wine parties, afternoon tea parties and bridge lunches at the lodge [prior to Covid-19].”

“We felt it was just the right time to move into a retirement community,” Lynn added.

“We owned a five-bedroom house, had rooms which we didn’t even go into, and felt that the maintenance was taking up a lot of our time.

“Our daughter had moved to Kenya with her husband and we were also worried about leaving the house for long periods when we travelled.”

The couple also praised Moorhouse Lodge manager Roberta, who has been a friendly face during lockdown.

Lynn continued: “We have no regrets at all about moving here, in fact we love it and are glad we have had the opportunity to sort out and declutter ready for a worry-free retirement.

“During lockdown we have still been able to share experiences with others during our virtual coffee mornings and having our friendly lodge manager Roberta at the door as we go out for our daily exercise has been great."

To view John’s YouTube channel visit: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChh-AbxpCiUj9T0xF4ptHHA