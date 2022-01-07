News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Police warning to 'secure loads' after insulation bags block A1M

Clare Butler

Published: 3:59 PM January 7, 2022
Insulation bags that fell from a vehicle blocked a lane on the A1M.

Insulation bags that fell from a vehicle blocked a lane on the A1M. - Credit: Cambs Police

A vehicle shed its load of multiple bags of insulation blocking one lane of the A1M yesterday (January 6). 

Cambridgeshire police say thankfully there were no collisions – but it could have been a “very different story”. 

After the clean-up took place, in a Facebook post, officers joked that if anyone wanted their insulation back to "get in touch".

It come not long after they had stopped a van on the same stretch of road, near Sawtry, for being more than two tonnes over the legal limit. 

A van on the A1M near Sawtry was two tonne over the limit.

A van on the A1M near Sawtry was two tonne over the limit. - Credit: Cambs Police

In a Policing Huntingdonshire post, it read: “Carrying a bit of extra weight after Christmas is practically a given at this time of year, but the driver of this van probably should have given the weight of his vehicle a bit more consideration! 

“The same officers also recovered multiple bags of insulation from one lane of the busy A1M after an unknown vehicle shed its load.  

“Thankfully there were no collisions, but it could have been a very different story and demonstrates the importance of securing a load correctly before setting off.” 

For guidance on vehicle loads, visit: https://orlo.uk/NDVHb 

