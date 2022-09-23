Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Vegan and Artisan markets to take place in Peterborough city centre on Saturday

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:48 PM September 23, 2022
Updated: 3:09 PM September 23, 2022
The markets will take place in Peterborough city centre on Saturday.

The markets will take place in Peterborough city centre on Saturday. - Credit: PETERBOROUGH MATTERS

Shoppers in Peterborough can feast their eyes and indulge in shopping at two markets in the city centre this weekend. 

Making an anticipated return, the artisan and vegan markets will be held on Bridge Street, Cathedral Square and Cathedral Arch. There will be 18 stalls for the vegan market and six stalls for the artisan market. 

Visitors can get their hands on a variety of handmade cosmetics, jewellery, gifts and clothing. 

If you’re hungry there is plenty of choice including: burritos and burgers, taco bowls, curries, sweet treats and organic juices.

Peterborough Morris Dancers and 10 other morris sides from around the UK will be there to put on a show and bring some cheer to the city centre from 10.30am–1pm and 2pm–5pm. 

Cllr Steve Allen, deputy leader and cabinet member for communications, culture and communities for Peterborough City Council said: "This is another exciting way to spend a Saturday in Peterborough.

Both the vegan market and the artisan market have been greatly received the last time they were here. It’s a brilliant way for independent businesses to show residents their amazing products. I would encourage everyone to check out both the markets, as there really is something for everyone.” 


