Chloe, Robyn and Jaxon from St Neots. Picture: SARAH BECK Chloe, Robyn and Jaxon from St Neots. Picture: SARAH BECK

Revellers enjoyed tea parties, sing-a-longs and games with their neighbours – all at a social distance on VE Day.

More than £1,500 pounds was raised for The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal after residents were asked to donate from as little as £1.

The idea for the town to hold stay-at-home parties came from resident Sarah Beck, who pioneered a Facebook group gaining more than 2,000 members.

“The town literally turned red white and blue,” she said.

Residents of Old Market Court led by Yvonne. Picture: SARAH BECK Residents of Old Market Court led by Yvonne. Picture: SARAH BECK

“As the bunting came down and the flags were packed away, I wanted people to remember how this community pulled together for VeDay75 in lockdown.

“The current way of life will at some point be over and life will return to some normality soon after.

“But if I can ask anything it’s to continue to keep in touch with neighbours and invite them round.

“Bottle up the community spirit and keep it.

Home of Trina Corbett in Eaton Socon. Picture: SARAH BECK Home of Trina Corbett in Eaton Socon. Picture: SARAH BECK

“Please support the local businesses who have been working tirelessly through lockdown to keep going. It can keep them in our town. We need them.

“And remember in the worst of times there’s always something good to look for - when it’s dark look for stars.

“Stay Safe. Stay well. Be Kind.”

Sky News broadcast live from Curflew Place and Black Cat Radio aired wartime music and interviews.

Reggie the dog enjoyed the party with his owner Mrs Carter who works at Winhills School. Picture: SARAH BECK Reggie the dog enjoyed the party with his owner Mrs Carter who works at Winhills School. Picture: SARAH BECK

There was also a small private ceremony at the war memorial with the new mayor Cllr Stephen Ferguson.

Residents took to Facebook to share their joy from the celebrations.

Tracy Dale Searle said: “I’ve never spoken to so many neighbours, yesterday was all about community spirit and being grateful for what we have.

“Let’s keep this rolling, if lockdown has taught us nothing else, we know we can make time for each other.”

Eynesbury sisters Rachel and Chloe Patterson. Picture: SARAH BECK Eynesbury sisters Rachel and Chloe Patterson. Picture: SARAH BECK

Danielle Ferrara added: “We had such a lovely day celebrating with our neighbours and we’ve all spoken about having another street party when lockdown is over.”

Organiser Sarah Beck and her two children. Picture: SARAH BECK Organiser Sarah Beck and her two children. Picture: SARAH BECK

Dylan and Isla from St Neots, their mum is a keyworker. Picture: SARAH BECK Dylan and Isla from St Neots, their mum is a keyworker. Picture: SARAH BECK