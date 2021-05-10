News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
VE Day anniversary wreath laid in Huntingdon

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:58 PM May 10, 2021   
Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb and deputy Padrica Kennington.

On Saturday, May 8, Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb was joined by his deputy mayor Cllr Padrica Kennington - Credit: HTC

VE Day was marked in Huntingdon with a wreath-laying ceremony on the Market Square. 


On Saturday, May 8, Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb was joined by his deputy mayor Cllr Padrica Kennington, her consort Josette Kennington, and councillors Sarah Gifford and Audrey McAdam, to lay a wreath at the town’s War Memorial. They also held a one minute’s silence to mark the 76th anniversary of VE Day.

"Sadly, this is the second year that the service has been held whilst social distancing restrictions are in force, but it was important that we did not forget this significant event," said Cllr Webb.

Cllr Karl Webb lays a wreath at the war memorial in Huntingdon.

Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb laid a wreath at the Huntingdon War Memorial to mark the anniversary of VE Day. - Credit: HTC

Cllr Karl Webb, Padrica Kennington, Josette Kennington, Sarah Gifford and Audrey McAdam.

Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb; deputy mayor, Cllr Padrica Kennington, her consort Josette Kennington, and councillors Sarah Gifford and Audrey McAdam. - Credit: HTC

"The Second World War did not end until September 1945, but the formal acceptance of Germany’s armed forces on Tuesday May 8,1 945 marked the end of hostilities in Europe."

Last year's 75th anniversary of VE Day saw people all over Huntingdonshire, celebrating in their front gardens and organising street parties. 

A wreath was laid a the war memorial in Huntingdon on Saturday.

A wreath was laid a the war memorial in Huntingdon on Saturday. - Credit: HTC






Huntingdon News

