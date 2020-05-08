We have already heard about huge numbers of people in St Neots organising say-at-home parties and the initiative, organised by St Neots resident Sarah Beck, will see hundreds of people taking part.

Sarah is encouraging people to decorate their homes and have a picnic in their garden or lounge from 1pm on May 8.

Sarah, said: “If we can still observe social distancing but create a wonderful community spirit from our homes then that would be amazing.”

“I think it will really lift the spirits of everyone and be something to look forward too.”

The early May bank holiday has been moved to May 8 this year to coincide with the VE Day anniversary.

If you live in St Neots and would like to join Sarah’s group on Facebook then visit: www.facebook.com/groups/1084390848608381/.

If you are holding a VE Day Stay at Home party or other event, then don't forget to send us your photos. Send to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk or clare.butler@archant.co.uk.