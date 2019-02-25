The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT

The event took place at Buckden Village Hall on Friday and saw a packed line up of acts take to the stage, including dancers, singers, choirs, and even a ventriloquist.

Show producer, Dee Wormald, said the venue was a sell-out, with 120 people attending.

Mrs Wormald added: “The evening was fabulous, it was almost a professional quality show this year. The acts were just amazing. As they say, it all came together on the night and we had a great team behind the scenes who made it happen.”

Mrs Wormald said she had also received some excellent feedback from those who had attended on the night.

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT

It was the fourth year the Vaudeville evening has been put on by the club, with money raised set to be donated to rotary club charities.

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT The Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell hosted a vaudeville evening in Buckden. Picture: ARCHANT