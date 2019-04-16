Firefighters from Ramsey and Huntingdon were called at about 9.15pm to reports of a blaze in Raveley Road.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters arrived to find a van well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 11.25pm.”

An investigation revealed the cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.