A crew from Huntingdon was called to a stretch of the A1198 near Hilton at about 12.15am to find a van ablaze.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews arrived to find a van well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 1.40am.”

An investigation determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.