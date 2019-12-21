You may also want to watch:

VALERIE ELSIE VALENTINE DECEASED

Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925 any persons having a claim against or an interest in the estate of the aforementioned deceased, late of 37 Houghton Road, St Ives, Cambs who died on the 09/11/19 is required to send particulars thereof in writing to the undersigned Solicitors before the 19/02/20 after which date the estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice. Beacon Wealth 3 The Sheep Market, St Ives, Cambs PE27 5AJ