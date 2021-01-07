Published: 10:04 AM January 7, 2021

Two GP practices in St Neots will open their Covid-19 vaccination services this week, as the roll out of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history gains further momentum.

The group of health providers are setting up a local vaccination centre in St Neots. They have worked rapidly to redesign their site and put in place safe processes to meet the tough logistical challenges of offering the vaccination.

Their teams have been working hard to contact those aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers and residents, identified as priority groups for the life-saving vaccine. The NHS will contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to receive the vaccine.

Dr Claire Murphy, local GP at Lakeside Healthcare in St Neots said, “We’re delighted we can start to vaccinate our local patients against Covid-19. It's taken a tremendous effort like none of us have ever experienced and it's only been possible because of the collective energy of our colleagues. If you are invited to book an appointment, we would urge you to take up this opportunity.

“We understand that people are anxious to receive a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible but please do not call the GP practice to book, as we will contact you. Please be assured that our GP practices will remain open for patients and if you have any medical concerns you should contact us as usual.”

You may also want to watch:

GP sites providing jabs will be spread across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, more will join on a phased basis. The latest phase of the vaccine roll-out is being co-ordinated by GP-led Primary Care Networks (PCNs) with more practices and community pharmacies in other parts of England joining on a phased basis during the New Year.