A network of four GP practices in Huntingdonshire are working together to start vaccinating patients in St Ives from this week.

The practices based in St Ives, Somersham, Fenstanton and Warboys have worked rapidly to redesign their site and put in place safe processes to meet the tough logistical challenges of offering the vaccination to patients. The practices starting this week are: The Grove Medical Practice

Riverport Medical Practice

Moat House Surgery

The Spinney Partnership There will be dedicated vaccination hub which will mean some patients will have to visit a different practice to their usual one to receive their vaccination. Full details will be given to patients when contacted. Their teams have been working hard to contact patients in the priority groups to receive the Covid-19 vaccine as part of the latest phase of the vaccine roll-out that is being co-ordinated by GP-led Primary Care Networks (PCNs). This includes starting to vaccinate care home residents and staff. The NHS will contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to receive the vaccine. Dr Emma Gayton, GP Partner at Grove Medical Practice and Clinical Director for St Ives Primary Care Network said, “We are delighted to support the biggest and most highly anticipated national immunisation campaign in history by vaccinating and protecting our vulnerable local residents against Covid-19. We are working hard with other local GP practices, getting ready to deliver the vaccinations to those most at risk from Covid-19. “Please do not call your GP practice to book, we will contact you. If you are invited to book an appointment, we would encourage you to take this opportunity up. When you attend your appointment, you will need to follow social distancing guidance, bring and wear a face masks or visor, and follow hand hygiene guidance. These steps help to save lives. “We want to reassure patients that our GP practices will remain open and if you have any medical concerns you should contact us as usual.” The latest phase of the vaccine roll-out is being co-ordinated by GP-led Primary Care Networks (PCNs) with more practices and community pharmacies in other parts of England joining on a phased basis during the New Year. These new sites are coming after the first two Hospital Vaccination Centres opened in Cambridge and Peterborough in mid-December and other Primary Care sites across the area. A full list of all sites now offering Covid-19 vaccines in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is available here https://www.cambridgeshireandpeterboroughccg.nhs.uk/news-and-events/latest-news/covid-19-national-vaccination-programme/