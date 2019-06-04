Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at Alconbury Weald, Ermine Street, Little Stukeley, PE28 4WX

I Give notice that Urban&Civic (Alconbury) Ltd Is Applying to Huntingdonshire District Council

For planning permission to: Vary conditions 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 20, 24, 26, 28 and 30 of Planning Permission 1201158OUT granting planning permission for up to 290,000 sqm of employment floor space, including data storage and a materials recovery demonstration centre and up to 5,000 dwellings, including sheltered/ extra care accommodation; a mixed use hub and mixed use neighbourhood facilities, including retail, commercial, leisure, health, place of worship and community uses; non-residential institutions including primary schools, nurseries, a secondary school and land reserved for post 16 education provision; open spaces, woodlands and sports provision; retention of listed buildings; new vehicular access points from Ermine Street and the A141, with other new non-vehicular access points; associated infrastructure; reserve site for a railway station and ancillary uses; and associated demolition and groundworks at Alconbury Airfield Ermine Street Little Stukeley PE28 4WX

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council at THE PLANNING DIVISION, PATHFINDER HOUSE, ST MARY'S STREET, HUNTINGDON, PE29 3TN within 21 days of publication of this Notice.

Signatory: Will Riley on behalf of Urban&Civic (Alconbury) Ltd

Date: 05/06/2019

Statement of Owner's rights :

The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease

Statement of agricultural tenants' rights :

The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.