The family of an American airman who flew from Kimbolton in the Second World War are set to make an emotional visit to the village to take part in Remembrance events this month.

Robert Cavaliere and his sister Joan will also be reunited with a flying jacket and uniforms worn by their father Paul which were put on display at Kimbolton School after they were discovered buried away in a closet nearly 75 years after the end of the war.

Paul Cavaliere, flew more than 20 missions as a B-17 Flying Fortress navigator with the Kimbolton-based 379th Bomb Group in 1945.

The uniforms were discovered by Robert in 2019 when he cleared out his mother’s house in Virginia after her death.

He went into the clothes closet, which seemed larger than he remembered, and was stunned to find bags containing the wartime flying jacket, dress uniforms and personal kit belonging to his father who had died in 1984.

Andrew Bamford, castle curator at Kimbolton, said: “Robert and his family thought carefully about how to preserve these wonderful, historic effects and remembered the connection with member of staff at Kimbolton School, Christopher Bates, the UK representative of the 379th Bomb Group Association.

“They therefore donated the uniforms and personal effects to Kimbolton School, where they are proudly displayed.”

Mr Bamford said: “Robert and his family hoped to come over to Kimbolton in 2020 to see the display and to acquaint themselves with the this little part of Huntingdonshire that hosted part of the ‘friendly invasion’ after 1942.

“Now that Covid restrictions are easing, we are delighted to announce that Robert (Bob) and his sister Joan will be present for the Last Post Ceremony at Kimbolton School on November 11 as well as laying a wreath at the Kimbolton Airfield Remembrance Day ceremony on November 14, before attending the Kimbolton High Street Remembrance Sunday Parade of the British Legion and Kimbolton School Cadets and Act of Remembrance.”

Mr Bamford said the uniforms had been cleaned and now looked just as they did when Mr Cavaliere wore them in 1945.

Mr Cavaliere flew on at least 21 operations between January and March 1945 with one of the squadrons making up the 379th Bomb Group, regarded as one of the most successful in the US Eighth Air Force, flying more sorties and dropping more bombs than any other unit.







