Barracudas is working with Mail Force to offer fully funded places for Ukrainians at its Huntingdon and Cambridge camps this summer. - Credit: Barracudas Activity Day Camps

Barracudas Activity Day Camps have teamed up with Mail Force to offer fully funded places for Ukrainian children at their Huntingdon and Cambridge camps this summer.

Twenty-nine Ukrainian children have already booked into the Huntingdon camp, and Barracudas is offering 650 places throughout its 45 other camps in the UK for children to join for two full weeks in the holidays.

Barracudas Director Karen Baynes said: "Mail Force has made fantastic efforts to raise funds to support Ukrainian families, and we’re delighted to offer places at our summer camps.

"It’s important the children feel settled as quickly as possible, and playing and having fun is one of the best ways. We’re used to children from other countries, so we’ll be able to make them feel welcome."

Mail Force is a charity which helps support Ukrainian children arriving in the UK. Barracudas activity camps will help the children settle, make new friends, build confidence and practice a new language in a friendly environment.

Barracudas have also employed two Ukrainian-speaking members of staff in its head office to better support Ukrainian children and parents, helping to make everyone feel welcome.



