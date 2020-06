The incident took place along Puddock Road at 11.30am yesterday (June 7).

A silver Nissan Qashqai was travelling southbound when it left the road and careered into the ditch.

Emergency services attended but the driver, a pregnant woman aged in her 20s, and passenger, aged in her 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has now reopened.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact police on 101 quoting incident 142 of June 7.