Published: 9:00 AM January 21, 2021 Updated: 9:37 AM January 21, 2021

There is only two weeks left to respond to the plans for a proposed flight path over Huntingdonshire.

London Luton Airport and NATS have put forward plans for a ‘holding stack 'over the skies of Huntingdonshire.

There is only two weeks left to respond to the public consultation which closes on February 5.

Feedback needs to be submitted in the next two weeks to be considered and there will be virtual exhibitions available, providing information and recordings of Q&A sessions

Neil Thompson, operations director at London Luton Airport, said: “Thanks to our virtual exhibition, it has never been easier to participate in such an important consultation.

“While we’ve been pleased by the overall response so far, we’re keen to hear from as many communities as possible.

“With just two weeks to go, we urge everyone living or working in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex and Suffolk to use the illustrative online postcode tool and see what the proposals may mean for you and provide your feedback before February 5.”

The consultation is running for more than 15 weeks in order to give people enough time to investigate the proposals and respond.

While more than a thousand responses have already been received, London Luton Airport and NATS are urging everyone to check if they will be affected by the proposals and respond in time to meet the deadline.

Lee Boulton, head of Swanwick Development, NATS, said: “The pandemic has, of course, drastically reduced the number of flights using not only Luton Airport, but all airports in the UK these past months.

“However, work on this proposal started in 2017 and is driven by the underlying safety requirement to reduce the region’s airspace complexity and will still be necessary even if air traffic recovers from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic more slowly than predicted.”

The proposed changes separate routes further out and higher up and creates a new hold for Luton arrivals for use during busy periods of the day, with aircraft no lower than approximately 8,000ft, one of the highest hold bases in London airspace.

To find out more and submit a response, visit https://www.nats.aero/vr/ad6/

This consultation closes on February 5. Responses should be made using the form on the CAA Website: https://consultations.airspacechange.co.uk/london-luton-airport/ad6_luton_arrivals/intro