The incident happened at about 10pm on May 8 in Trockmorton Drive.

The two special constables, who volunteer their time to help support police, arrived at the house after it was reported there had been an “altercation”.

A woman in her 20s was handed a conditional caution as a result of the attack.

Cambridgeshire Police tweeted: “While in Brampton on VE Day two of our specials, who give up their free time to keep you safe, were assaulted.

“Assaults on emergency workers who are only trying to do their job are completely unacceptable, even more so during this difficult time we’re all experiencing.”