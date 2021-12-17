Rebecca Buckenham 15 years old, has been awarded Best Young Filmmaker at the Birmingham Film Festival 2021, for a four-minute film she made called ‘Charlotte.’ - Credit: Amanda Buckenham

A brother and a sister from the Oxmoor in Huntingdon have both won an award for their contribution to the film making industry.

Rebecca Buckenham, 15 years old, has been awarded 'Best Young Filmmaker' at the Birmingham Film Festival 2021, for a four-minute film she made called ‘Charlotte.’

Her brother Christopher, 22 years old, has also been awarded an 'Outstanding Contribution' award at the National Youth Film Awards for his efforts in the film industry.

Amanda Buckenham, their mother is very proud of them she said: “We have a difficult and complicated family life, Rebecca has Autism and ADHD and her sister has additional needs.

Christopher Buckenham won an Outstanding Contribution award at the National Youth Film Awards.

“Christopher is severely dyslexic, so you worry as a parent how they are going to cope in the future and have a career.

“Just to see them getting these awards and achieving, as a parent just makes you so unbelievably proud.”

Christopher received his award on December 4 at the Oden Lux in Leicester Square in London.

Christopher is a student at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge where he studies Film and Television and has been part of the National Film Academy for 2 to 3 years.

He supported the organisation by attending their meetings, giving his input and has also made a few films of this own.

His sister Rebecca, made a short four minute film called 'Charlotte' with the help of her siblings in lockdown.

The film is about a girl called Charlotte who is a twin sister, that is killed on her 17th birthday.

She is texting that she is going to be late for her party, as she walks across a road and is sadly runover by a car.

Charlotte Buckenham won Best Young Filmmaker in the Birmingham Film Festival 2021.

Rebecca was presented the award at the Birmingham Film Festival which ran from November 19 to November 28.

The film was made, written, shot and directed in one day, on an iPad in the middle of lockdown and Rebecca plays the character Charlotte in the film.

Amanda said: “The first time I watched Rebecca’s film I cried, it was very moving and powerful to watch.

“I think the short film would make a great road safety advert.”